Berkeley County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Berkeley County man accused of sexually assaulting a child after her relatives notified deputies about the alleged incidents.
Nicholas Lee Lambert, 31, faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 years old, according to jail records.
An incident report states a child told her mother that Lambert had sexually assaulted her. A relative notified the sheriff’s office after learning of the allegation, the report states.
The relative told investigators the child claimed she had been assaulted “too many times to count” and said the last time an assault occurred was approximately four years ago.
The child’s mother told deputies her daughter had previously told her nothing had happened, but when pressed, began to cry and said she lied earlier about nothing having happened “because she was scared that people would think differently of her,” the report states. The child’s mother said her daughter told her assaults had happened while they were in a vehicle on the way to Columbia as well as in their current home and in a home in Bonneau, the report states.
Lambert was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Tuesday afternoon pending a bond hearing, jail records state.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.