Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players

“It feels great to look down the range and see ... most of the top players in the world here,” said Rory McIlroy, at Hilton Head for the first time since 2009. “We all want to play against the best fields week in, week out. I guess its silver lining to all this is that it seems like all the top guys are going to play a little more often going forward, and that’s a good thing for the tour and for us and for the people at home that are watching.”