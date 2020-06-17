Dash cam video released from night of Charleston riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County’s Sheriff’s Office released dash cam video to Live 5 from the night of the downtown Charleston riot nearly three weeks ago.
Video at King and Calhoun Street Saturday shows an officer parking outside Walgreens.
Other officers are already lining up, blocking King Street and holding batons. Some people are visible across the street from the officers.
Later, police fire something and instructions come out over the scanner in the officer’s car stating, “Do not bring out any less-than-lethal or any other weapons other than your side arm until told.”
It appears smoke or tear gas is fired. One man kicks it back toward police. People start running down Calhoun Street.
Officers start to move in a walking line north on King Street holding batons. Several Charleston police cruisers follow.
Later in the evening, a SWAT-type vehicle passes through the side of the screen.
This is the second local law enforcement agency to release video we requested under the Freedom of Information Act right after the riot. Goose Creek Police Department also responded and produced the video requested.
We've also asked local agencies to release body camera footage from these recent events.
They are not required to release body camera video under South Carolina’s FOIA but could choose to release it.
