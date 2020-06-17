Deputies seek help in search for man wanted for stealing from vehicles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted for theft from four vehicles while he was out on bond for similar charges.
Deputies identified Bryan Lee Rogulski, 21, as the suspect in thefts from several Cane Bay residents’ vehicles on the night of June 5. Items were stolen from cars on both Brookhaven Road and Buttercup Lane.
Deputies say Rogulski is a repeat offender who has been arrested five times in Berkeley County since 2016.
His prior charges include narcotics violations, assault and battery by mob, malicious injury to property and probation violations, deputies say.
Rogulski is known to frequent McLaurin Avenue in Moncks Corner.
Anyone who has information on Rogulski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Berkeley Count Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.
