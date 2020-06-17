11-hour power outage scheduled for Dunes West community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy announced a planned power outage they say will impact approximately 100 customers in the Dunes West area Wednesday.
Within Dunes West, 90% of the customers effected are residents of the Cypress Pointe Subdivison.
Dominion Energy plans to perform necessary maintenance and repairs on their Dunes West facilities following a recent outage in the area, spokesperson Paul Fischer says.
The crews said they will be replacing “critical equipment” over the 11-hour planned outage, which they hope will “prevent additional or more prolonged service outages for a larger number of customers in the future."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.