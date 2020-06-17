Lowcountry group questions Charleston police tactics during neighborhood incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Black Leadership Coalition is calling into question the Charleston Police Department’s tactics that were used to disperse crowds in an eastside neighborhood.
On May 31, the police department said they used crowd control munition, like tear gas and pepper balls, to protect firefighters who were putting out fires that were set in the area.
Authorities say the fire department came out to the area after a report of three fires burning near or in the roadway.
They say the Charleston Fire Department requested assistance from Charleston police because of the large number of people who began gathering in the surrounding area, and the widespread protests that were taking place in the city.
Video from an incident shows military vehicles, riot gear and weapons drawn.
An organizer for the Black Leadership Coalition, Kwadjo Campbell, says they are calling for reforms in Charleston and surrounding areas and they've created a list of changes they'd like to see.
"They were confronted on a Sunday afternoon, while they were minding their business, hanging out in their community," Campbell said. "They were subjected to a military like operation in their community, that's what's disturbing."
The Charleston Police Department says its Civil Disturbance Units arrived on scene.
In a statement from the Charleston Police Department, officials say after the fires were extinguished police and firefighters were attempting to leave the scene when a group began arguing with officers and throwing objects at them and escalated the situation.
People in the area say inviduals who were not involved in the incidents were impacted including children.
”The atrocities that are happening everyday in our community are being ignored,” Campbell said. “This is our time as a community to stand up and address it, but not just address criminal justice reform, we must also address justice fervently, economic justice reform.”
The coalition says they along with eastside community leaders will be meeting with the Charleston police chief and mayor to get more answers surrounding this incident.
Here’s the Charleston Police Department’s full statement on the matter:
Recently, the Charleston Police Department was made aware of a video that had been circulating online depicting the department’s Civil Disturbance Unit in the vicinity of America and Johnson Streets using crowd control munitions to protect firefighters who were putting out fires that had been set in the area.
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, the Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to the area of America Street and Johnson Street for three separate fires burning within or near the roadway. Due to the large number of individuals that had begun to gather in the surrounding area, as well as the widespread protests occurring throughout the city, the Charleston Fire Department requested assistance from CPD in the form of an escort so they could effectively extinguish the fires. After the fires were extinguished, personnel from the Charleston Police and Fire Departments as well as other law enforcement agencies were attempting to leave the area when a group began arguing with officers and throwing objects at them, thus escalating the situation. With the assistance of the outside agencies on scene, officers with the Civil Disturbance Unit formed a civil disturbance line across America Street to protect firefighters and officers as they got into their vehicles to leave the area. Crowd control munitions were used at this time both to gain control of the escalating situation and to protect residents of the surrounding area.
