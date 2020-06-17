Lowcountry group questions Charleston police tactics during neighborhood incident

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, the Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to the area of America Street and Johnson Street for three separate fires burning within or near the roadway. Due to the large number of individuals that had begun to gather in the surrounding area, as well as the widespread protests occurring throughout the city, the Charleston Fire Department requested assistance from CPD in the form of an escort so they could effectively extinguish the fires. After the fires were extinguished, personnel from the Charleston Police and Fire Departments as well as other law enforcement agencies were attempting to leave the area when a group began arguing with officers and throwing objects at them, thus escalating the situation. With the assistance of the outside agencies on scene, officers with the Civil Disturbance Unit formed a civil disturbance line across America Street to protect firefighters and officers as they got into their vehicles to leave the area. Crowd control munitions were used at this time both to gain control of the escalating situation and to protect residents of the surrounding area.