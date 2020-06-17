Mount Pleasant mayor urges following of guidelines in pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is reminding residents, visitors and businesses to stay vigilant as the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in the Lowcountry.
Rapidly growing medical evidence shows that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, town officials said in a release.
“I strongly urge the use of facial coverings,” Mayor Will Haynie said. “We must do everything in our power to slow the spread of this disease and stop this recent surge."
Haynie said he has been working on the One Region Task Force to get businesses reopened and operating safely.
"It is sad to see some recent closures and the resultant quarantines caused by staff members testing positive," Haynie said. "We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces like retail, grocery stores, and restaurants; if we all wear them, the likelihood of spread is greatly decreased. Face mask use, for the foreseeable future, is going to be an important part of our culture here in Mount Pleasant.”
Town leaders encourage observance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance:
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Clean and then disinfect frequently used surfaces
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Avoid touching your face
- Wear cloth face coverings in public
- Practice social distancing
