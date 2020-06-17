Mount Pleasant residents split on newly proposed cellphone tower

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town leaders will be meeting Wednesday night to discuss a new cell tower that could be coming to the Long Point neighborhood.
The Mount Pleasant planning commission is proposing that the tower be built in the Long Point amenity center, ideally in the open space near the soccer fields.
The proposed amendment would allow a cell tower and its other buildings to take up five acres of land near Needlerush Parkway and Mount Royall Drive.
The planned cell tower would not be higher than 140 feet, and it has drawn much debate from the community. The proposal for the tower shows it would not displace the existing amenity center or associated soccer fields, tennis court, basketball court, swimming pool and playground.
In one camp, many citizens express frustration with ongoing bad cell signal here. They cite dropped calls in the Long Point neighborhood and say it's critical they get a new cell tower close by.
Opposing them, other residents have expressed fear that radio frequency energy can lead to cancer and other medical issues. The city says they have heard these concerns from previous and current cell tower developments.
These residents say they were not consulted by city officials before the cell tower was proposed in their area and bolster their argument with the fact that the nearest residence is less than 250 feet from the center of the proposed tower.
This argument is not a new one. Within the last two years, possible cell towers at Moultrie Middle School and along Coleman Boulevard were discussed, but applications were never officially filed.
Members of the public will be allowed to speak on this topic for two minutes each during public comment at Wednesday night’s 5 p.m. meeting.
The earliest Town Council could approve final reading would be at their Aug. 11 meeting. If approved, it could be placed there as soon as site review is completed and a building permit is issued.
