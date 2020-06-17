North Charleston mayor, office staff in self-quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

North Charleston mayor, office staff in self-quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he is quarantining himself after an office staff member's spouse tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: North Charleston)
By Patrick Phillips | June 17, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:11 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he is quarantining himself after a spouse of an office staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Summey made the announcement in a post on the North Charleston Government Facebook page.

COVID-19 Update June 17.

Due to potential exposure to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Summey is quarantining and working from home. Stay safe, social distance, follow guidelines set forth by the experts.

Posted by North Charleston Government on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

"To show you how everbody is affected by the COVID-19, our office right now, one of our employees' spouse was proven to be positive in the test," he said. "So now, those that are in that inner office are being tested as I have and of course, my wife has as well."

He said he is being quarantined until he receives his COVID-19 test results. He said he is working from home and is working with the staff of the city and making decisions.

“I can’t go to committee meetings and things of that nature, which is a burdensome thing, but we get through it,” he said.

But he said because numbers are rising, it’s important to follow guidelines for social separation, joking that his wife is ready for him to go back to the office.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.