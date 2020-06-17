North Charleston mayor, office staff in self-quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he is quarantining himself after a spouse of an office staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Summey made the announcement in a post on the North Charleston Government Facebook page.
"To show you how everbody is affected by the COVID-19, our office right now, one of our employees' spouse was proven to be positive in the test," he said. "So now, those that are in that inner office are being tested as I have and of course, my wife has as well."
He said he is being quarantined until he receives his COVID-19 test results. He said he is working from home and is working with the staff of the city and making decisions.
“I can’t go to committee meetings and things of that nature, which is a burdensome thing, but we get through it,” he said.
But he said because numbers are rising, it’s important to follow guidelines for social separation, joking that his wife is ready for him to go back to the office.
