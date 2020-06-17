Rep. JA Moore remembers late sister, says injustice must change

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For five years, families of the nine people killed in Emanuel AME Church have missed their loved ones.
On Wednesday, state Rep. JA Moore remembered his late sister killed in the mass shooting. He has called for a systematic change to racial injustice.
“These parishioners were the best of us. These were community leaders and folks that cared about individuals,” Moore said. “In 2015, my sister Myra Thompson was murdered at this church.”
Wednesday marked five years since the mass shooting that took nine lives inside Mother Emanuel Church.
Afterwards, Moore said he wanted to carry their memory by becoming a state representative.
“In a lot of ways, it’s the legacy of my father and the legacy of my sister,” Moore said.
Moore said issues behind the shooting, like racism have unfortunately continued since the tragedy.
He’s calling for deep systematic change across the board, in law enforcement, schools, and in the criminal justice system.
“Too often we have surface responses to tragedies,” Moore said. “We take a flag down, we remove a statue. But substantively, that doesn’t change the lives of so many people who have been marginalized and discriminated against since the beginning of this country.”
And as he watched children place flowers in honor of the deaths, he thought about his own daughter and the future she faces.
“I thought about that and how it’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure that those little girls, and my daughter grow up in a more just society,” Moore said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.