Transition to Summer weather begins today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably cool weather continues for one more day before the temperatures return to the 80s and 90s for the rest of the week. We’ll start out cloudy today and slowly transition to peeks of sun and eventually a partly to mostly cloudy sky by this afternoon. While it won’t be quite as cool as recent days, high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. The rain chance will be low again today with a few showers and storms returning to the forecast starting tomorrow. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Thursday with upper 80s expected by Friday afternoon.