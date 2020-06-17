Troopers seeking two people, vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Troopers released a picture of two individuals they say are persons of interest in the case. (Source: SCHP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 8:59 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol are looking for two people and a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Georgetown County.

It happened Wednesday morning at 10:44 a.m. on North Fraser Street and Browns Ferry Road in the Kensington area of the county when a motorcycle was struck by a utility trailer that became detached from a pickup truck.

Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2003 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or 2500, white in color with black and chrome wheels.

“The vehicle of interest left the scene of the collision traveling south on US-701 (North Fraser Street) towards the city of Georgetown, South Carolina,” SCHP officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at (843) 661-4705 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

The vehicle of interest (Source: SCHP)

