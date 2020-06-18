Board could rename downtown Charleston school named for Confederate treasurer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to discuss a proposal that would rename Memminger Elementary in downtown Charleston.
The school is named after Christopher Memminger, the Confederate secretary of the treasury.
School board member Kevin Hollinshead is leading the charge to change its name and called it the board’s “moral duty” to do in a letter he sent out on Thursday.
“Mr. Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” Hollinshead wrote. “In fact, he chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”
Hollinshead said he was reached out to by a concerned parent and wanted to have a discussion with his fellow board members about it.
“I’m not in the business of renaming every school in Charleston County,” Hollinshead said. “I am more concerned about the economical, educational opportunities for children of the under served in Charleston County.”
The school board is now set to discuss Hollinshead’s proposal during their meeting on Monday, Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said.
“The chilling part about this is he was actually the one that started the educational system in Charleston County,” Hollinshead said. “African Americans suffered during that time in the educational field.”
