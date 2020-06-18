Business owners paying close attention to rising COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the number of coronavirus cases across South Carolina have climbed over the past few weeks, owners of local retail stores say they are fearful a resurgence of the virus could mean repeated closures.
Stacy Smallwood owns and operates Hampton clothing, and two other stores on King Street. She says she fears a second closure could be devastating for business.
“I’m absolutely concerned. Many of my friends own restaurants, yoga studios, which have had to close,” Smallwood said. “So, it is certainly on my mind, are we going to go there again?”
Gary Flynn, CEO of M Dumas and Sons said the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide has led to a greater awareness around the usage of masks in his store.
“We’ve continued what we’ve been doing but really buckled down on it even more than we were doing before,” Flynn said. “We request you to put a mask on to be in the store. But there’s still 50 percent of the customers coming in here that are not masked up.”
The use of masks is also a part of a larger discussion nationwide in how to curb the coronavirus spread in higher contact businesses.
While current guidelines in South Carolina only recommend the use of masks in businesses, other cities in neighboring states like Raleigh have mandated the use of face coverings in public spaces
Professor at the Charleston School of Law Miller Shealy said city-wide mask requirements are legally possible.
“I don’t think there’s any reason that they couldn’t pass any ordinance based on health requiring people to wear masks inside buildings or certain facilities,” Shealy said. “I don’t know of anyone requiring you to wear a mask when you go out your front door, but it’s when you go into certain facilities, restaurants, book stores, grocery stores.”
But while Shealy said ordinances like it are possible, it’s not probable state wide in South Carolina, or even on a city level, as the governor has said he has no intention of enforcing a mask requirement.
The city of Charleston’s communication director, Jack O’Toole, echoed that the city will follow the governor’s lead when it comes to masks.
“State law expressly forbids any emergency action by the city that directly conflicts with Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent emergency orders” O’Toole said. “City attorneys are currently examining what additional COVID-19 safety requirements would be legally permissible at this time.”
While face coverings remain largely recommended and sometimes required in businesses, owners like Flynn say they want to stay cautious to keep their customers safe and their doors open.
“We’re just trying to get back on our feet here right now and dig out from a massive hole that we’re in,” Flynn said. “I don’t want to close, so I’m willing to do whatever it takes not to have to do that.”
