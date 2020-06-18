Charleston Co. Council removes chairman of housing, redevelopment board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council has removed George E. Dawson as chairman of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners.
No official reason was given during Thursday night’s meeting, however this comes after months of complaints about the living conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor.
A resident said that the water in their apartment literally runs black. Another said the air quality and mold are so bad she is going to get her lungs tested in the next few weeks.
As of this month, the housing authority has announced changes to help fix the problems.
“They do not mop the floors,” Cathy Duc said.”We have had rats. Not only do we have the bugs but we have the bed bugs. The water is black. It comes out the bathtub or the kitchen sink. It’s just disgusting. I hate to go home.”
Duc has lived at the Joseph Floyd Manor for two years.
“It’s a mess,” she said. “I have never in my life lived in such a disgusting place. Never.”
The low-rent, public housing facility is run by the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s Public Housing Department. There are nearly 400 units, and more than half are elderly residents.
“I am worried about if this building catches on fire,” Duc said. “All these people are just going to burn up you know because they should be on the first, second floors instead of the 10th, 11th, 112th, floors.”
On Thursday night, Council Member Henry Darby delivered a report from the housing authority on the measures being take to fix the problems. This includes professional services that set more than 200 traps to catch rodents and exterminate bed bugs and roaches.
But that’s not all.
“Secured the services of service master to sanitize and disinfect the complete building,” Darby said.”They are scheduled to start Monday June 22, 2020. This service will include high touch point areas which this application does by hand with an approved antiviral disinfectant to surfaces 6 feet and below.”
Darby says they have also ordered air conditioning filters for each unit. He believes the county can step in and do more.
“Do we control Joseph Floyd Manor? No. Do we own it? No. But we ought to be a steadfast government. Let us be a good neighbor,” Darby said.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is expected to inspect the property in the near future.
