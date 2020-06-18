Charleston Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Charleston girl has been reported by her mother as a missing person.
Dejanae Cierra Simmons was last seen on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Riverland Drive.
Simmons is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.
Police say though Simmons last known location was on James Island, she is known to frequent the Mount Pleasant area and that she is a habitual runaway.
She is not in possession of a cell phone and her current clothing description is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Central Detective.
