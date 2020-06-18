Charleston Pride postpones annual pride festival

“We also plan to continue creating virtual activities and online experiences that will allow us to gather together, support one other and celebrate Pride,” he said. “Please understand that Charleston Pride did not make this postponement decision lightly. Knowing that surrounding Parades and Festivals have cancelled their annual events, we believe that our decision to postpone is the correct course of action. Our community remains strong amidst these unprecedented times and we will get through this together. As the current festival director, I am optimistic about our future events and our ability to adapt to change. Despite the distance between us, rest assured that all of us on the Board of Directors at Charleston Pride stand proudly with you.”