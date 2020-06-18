Charleston Pride postpones annual pride festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of the annual Charleston Pride Parade and Pride Festival say they are postponing this year’s event.
Festival Director Jim Shulse released a statement on the group’s Facebook page, stating their board of directors decided to postpone the event to the fall of 2021 to prioritize “the health and well-being of our participants, performers, staff and attendees during Pride Week.”
“For the duration of 2020, our focus will surround monthly micro-events in hopes to create a Pride Fall Festival,” Shulse said. “These monthly micro-events will involve all members of our LGBTQ+ and Allied communities in the months of August, September, October and November. While this decision is disappointing for both myself and the Board of Directors, I strongly feel that postponing the 2020 Charleston Pride Parade and Pride Festival is the safest and most responsible action during this time of uncertainty."
The organization remains committed to supporting LGBTQ+ communities and they plan on creating in-person events throughout the coming months, as long as they can be executed in a safe and responsible manner, Shulse said.
“We also plan to continue creating virtual activities and online experiences that will allow us to gather together, support one other and celebrate Pride,” he said. “Please understand that Charleston Pride did not make this postponement decision lightly. Knowing that surrounding Parades and Festivals have cancelled their annual events, we believe that our decision to postpone is the correct course of action. Our community remains strong amidst these unprecedented times and we will get through this together. As the current festival director, I am optimistic about our future events and our ability to adapt to change. Despite the distance between us, rest assured that all of us on the Board of Directors at Charleston Pride stand proudly with you.”
