Charleston 9 remembered 13 years after deadly fire
Firefighters will stand watch for 24 hours Thursday marking the 13th anniversary of the fire that claimed nine Charleston Fire Department firefighters in West Ashley.
By Patrick Phillips | June 18, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will pay tribute Thursday to the Charleston 9, nine firefighters who died battling a West Ashley furniture store fire.

The fire took place on the evening of June 18, 2007, at the former Sofa Super Store on Highway 17.

SPECIAL PROGRAM: Charleston 9: Never Forget

But an annual remembrance ceremony will take a different form this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That ceremony will still be held at the site of the fire, which is now the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. But because of the pandemic, the event will be closed to the public and limited only to the personnel conducting the ceremony and providing remarks, Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

The program will be live-streamed on the Charleston Fire Department Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Julazadeh said the Charleston 9 Remembrance Committee carefully monitored the pandemic and considered multiple options for the ceremony to “ensure we honored the sacrifices of our fallen while remaining mindful of the impact of the pandemic in our state and region.”

The fire department will work with family members to provide private periods during the day to visit the site.

Charleston Fire Department personnel will begin a watch at the memorial park’s flagpole starting at midnight on Thursday and continuing for 24 hours. Those on-site will maintain proper social distancing, Julazadeh said.

The Charleston 9: Firefighter Brandon Thompson, Engineer Brad Baity, Capt. Louis Mulkey, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Capt. Mike Benke, Capt. William Hutchinson, Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Asst. Engineer Michael French, and Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton.
The Charleston 9: Firefighter Brandon Thompson, Engineer Brad Baity, Capt. Louis Mulkey, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Capt. Mike Benke, Capt. William Hutchinson, Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Asst. Engineer Michael French, and Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton. (Source: Charleston Fire Department)

Every year on the anniversary of the loss, the fire department pays tribute to the nine firefighters who died battling the fire:

The Charleston 9 Memorial park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway in West Ashley, is the former site of the Sofa Super Store. The city of Charleston purchased the property in 2008 and continues to develop plans to improve the park. A pathway from the parking area leads to a flagpole and plaque at the center of the park where nine markers represent the location of each of the fallen when they died.

The land adjacent to the park will become the home for Charleston Fire Department Station 11.

