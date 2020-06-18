Goose Creek cancels Fourth of July fireworks

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek confirmed Thursday it has called off its Fourth of July celebration for the year.
The city made the announcement on Facebook.
“Goose Creek Recreation reached this decision based on several factors involving the ongoing COVID-19 situation,” the post states.
The July 4 event routinely draws more than 4,000 people, a number they think would likely increase this year.
“Safe social distancing would simply not be possible,” the post states.
Goose Creek is the latest in a string of communities that announced the cancellation of their fireworks. Earlier this week, Georgetown called off their annual celebration. The Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, North Charleston and Patriot’s Point have canceled their plans as well, each citing health concerns in the ongoing pandemic.
