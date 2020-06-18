Charleston and North Charleston police chiefs say reform bill is a good step

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry police chiefs say a proposed bill to reform police departments Is a good step. The bill, proposed by Sen. Tim Scott, is designed to make police departments more accountable.
The legislation was sparked by the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville by police officers who are now facing murder charges.
Both Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess reviewed Scott’s bill.
Both support it.
“It’s going to make policing better which is what I think is what people are trying for,” Reynolds said Thursday. “I think people are trying for accountability, for transparency and for a better outcome.”
“There’s some things in there now we’re already doing,” Burgess said. “There’s some things that we can look at to say ‘Hey, we can be better than that.‘”
The police reform bill addresses several issues. It would encourage police departments to ban chokeholds.
North Charleston police allow chokeholds only if it’s during a lifesaving situation for an officer. The Charleston Police Department does not allow officers to use chokeholds.
“It’s not a part of our repertoire,” Reynolds said. “We do a lot of training on use of force. We have a very robust policy and that’s not something that we advocate at all.”
Scott’s bill also would require police departments to track no-knock search warrants. Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during a no-knock warrant search.
Burgess says his department doesn’t have such a policy.
“When we actually have to execute warrants like that we do knock and announce,” Burgess said.
Reynolds says no-knock warrant searches are rarely done in the city and are executed only in high risk situations.
The reform bill also mandates body cameras for all police departments. Both Charleston and North Charleston have body cameras.
North Charleston officers started wearing them after the killing of Walter Scott by former cop Michael Slager was caught on cell phone video.
“Our agency learned a whole lot from that Incident and our agency has been working really hard to improve ourselves, most importantly to be more of a partner, be more of a serious member of the community and get to know the people that we serve,” Burgess said.
The proposed legislation would provide federal finding to buy the body cameras and track storage and data.
“When you want to have a good robust storage program and an auditing program, not just the cameras themselves, there’s a lot that goes into that,” Reynolds said.
Both chiefs say if Scott’s bill becomes law, it will result in positive change for police departments.
“Anything that we can find that could make us better is worth it,” Burgess said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.