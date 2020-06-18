Marion Square reopens after Wednesday night vandalism of Calhoun monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s Marion Square reopened at dawn Thursday, the morning after vandals posted messages and spray-painted the monument to John C. Calhoun.
Police closed the square shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday because of spray painting and “other minor acts of vandalism” on the base of the memorial, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police made multiple arrests after the vandalism began, but authorities have not yet released the number of arrests made as yet.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced Wednesday afternoon he would send a resolution to Charleston City Council calling for the John C. Calhoun statue to be removed from the square and relocated to a museum. He said the Calhoun statue was not protected by the Heritage Act because it is on private property and is not a war memorial.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.