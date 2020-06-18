Mt. Pleasant Police investigate after dog allegedly shot by dog sitter

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant say they are investigating the deadly shooting a dog.
An incident report states police received a call Saturday from the dog’s owner who told them his dog sitter called him to say she had accidentally shot his dog. The sitter said she had taken the dog, an older Boxer, to the emergency vet but it died before she arrived, the owner claimed.
The vet confirmed for police that a woman brought in a dog matching the description and said the woman was with a man who spoke on her behalf to the staff, the report states. The dog’s owner told police the sitter said she was cleaning her handgun when it went off striking the dog.
Police are waiting to speak to the dog sitter, the report states.
There has been no word of any arrests or any pending charges in the investigation.
