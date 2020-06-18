MUSC offers free walk-up COVID-19 testing site Friday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina will open a mobile COVID-19 walk-up and drive-through specimen collection site in Goose Creek on Thursday and Friday.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave., MUSC will offer both free COVID-19 screening and specimen collection.
MUSC says mobile sites like this, they intended to reach underserved and rural populations experiencing barriers to health care access for COVID-19.
“Being able to provide our community with access to free testing is an important step in the battle against the spread of COVID-19,” S.C. State Rep. Krystle Matthews said. “As many of you have seen our numbers are rapidly increasing across the state.”
Matthews represents District 117 which contains much of the city of Goose Creek.
“The test will be done with a nasal swab and has a turnaround time of around 48-72 hours,” Matthews said. “I know some folks may be concerned about the safety of going to get tested, but you don’t leave your vehicle and those swabbing you are wearing PPE to protect themselves as well. This test is free and open to the public, so let’s take advantage. Please continue to be safe.”
MUSC says it plans to set up outdoor tents in designated locations to collect COVID-19 respiratory specimens from both walk-up and drive-thru patients around the state.
“Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients.” say University representatives.
MUSC says it hopes its mobile setup will allow care providers to rotate sites and reach as many individuals as possible during the next several weeks.
“We will continue to leverage technology and use mobile units to expand access to COVID-19 education, screening, testing, monitoring and treatment for patients in rural and underserved areas,” MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick J. Cawley said.
