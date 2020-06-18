SC sees highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 987 reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 987 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in South Carolina.
It’s the highest reported daily increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.
On Thursday afternoon, Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC urged South Carolinians to continue to take public health precautions amid concerns over the recent rise in the virus’ data trends.
She said it was essential for everyone to wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from other people.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 21,533, and those who have died to 621, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence, Kershaw, and Lancaster counties, and one death occurred in an middle-aged individual from Lancaster County.
As of Thursday morning, of the 7,021 hospital hospital beds in use in the state, 626 are being used by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, DHEC officials said.
The total number of people tested Wednesday statewide was 6,854, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 14.4%.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, June 18 by county are listed below:
Aiken (10), Anderson (14), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (48), Berkeley (24), Calhoun (1), Charleston (139), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (1), Colleton (3), Clarendon (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (10), Dorchester (20), Fairfield (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (42), Greenville (169), Greenwood (1), Horry (128), Jasper (9), Kershaw (16), Lancaster (7), Laurens (10), Lee (7), Lexington (45), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (19), Richland (79), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (34), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (29)
On Thursday afternoon, Bell released the following statement:
“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19. This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk.
It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others.
We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off. Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.
Healthy people may feel they are resistant to the virus, may feel that even if they contract it, they’ll have mild symptoms and feel better in a few days. This may be true for some – but it’s also true that we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths in those who were previously healthy and in almost every age group.
Historically, South Carolinas have willingly made sacrifices for the benefit of all. Stopping the spread of this disease will not be easy. However, I am confident in our willingness to take the current actions necessary of wearing face masks and social distancing in order to care for each other. Together we can meet this challenge.”
DHEC officials they have also begun to report probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19.
State health officials released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
