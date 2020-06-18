Owner announces closure of Jestine’s Kitchen in heartfelt letter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a heartfelt letter posted to Facebook, the owner of Jestine’s Kitchen announced the closing of the iconic southern food restaurant.
“With tears, smiles and a heavy heart I must announce the closing of Jestine’s Kitchen,” said Dana Berlin Strange in a letter posted on Thursday afternoon. “Your friendship will stay with me forever and I know would have made Jestine so very proud.”
The restaurant, located on 251 Meeting Street was named in in honor of Jestine Matthews, who was born in 1885 and who cared for generations of Strange’s family.
The restaurant was a way of sharing “the wonderful style of home cooking and the warm atmosphere that Jestine provided for generations of friends and family.”
Jestine Matthews died in 1997 at the age of 112, and Strange had hoped for a similar run with the restaurant but she said that the pandemic took a toll which led to the decision of the restaurant’s closure despite everything Strange could do to stay afloat.
“I hoped for a longer run after all Jestine lived to be 112,” Strange said. “With the quick onset of the scary pandemic I have done everything from takeout to wearing a chicken suit to try and stay afloat.”
Strange thanked her family, patrons and vendors, and said she felt lucky to introduce the world to Jestine Matthews.
