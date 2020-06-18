Police: 9 arrested in connection with vandalism to Calhoun monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested seven adults and two juveniles Wednesday after the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square was vandalized.
Police say the following adults face charges of damage to personal property:
- Bridget Madison Weimer, 24
- Eliot Byron Christopher, 31
- John Evander White III, 25
- Jessica Wilson Parks, 36
- Cameron Wayne McManus, 24
- Jordan Taylor Beyl, 29
- Rachael Dickey, 24
The two juveniles also face the same charge, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The vandalism happened hours after Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he would send a resolution to Charleston City Council calling for the John C. Calhoun statue to be removed from the square and relocated to a museum.
He said the Calhoun statue was not protected by the Heritage Act because it is on private property and is not a war memorial.
Charleston Police closed Marion Square Wednesday after people began spray-painting the monument and posting posters. The square reopened Thursday morning.
