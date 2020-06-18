Police officers rescue hawk stuck under car’s bumper

June 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:40 PM

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN/Gray News) – Nobody wants to get the bird while they’re driving, especially when it’s one with feathers and a sharp beak.

A pair of Nassau County police officers saw the feathered friend caught in the front of a car while they were on the way to work.

“Shout out to Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau officers Schwaner and Leek, who spotted a red-tailed hawk stuck in a parked car’s front bumper and sprang into action,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The officers rescued the hawk and transported him to a local wildlife organization, where the animal is now recovering.

