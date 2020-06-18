2020 RBC Heritage underway on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 52nd annual RBC Heritage is officially underway at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Round 1 teed off Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m.
Not only does the tournament bring millions in revenue to the island, but it also brings charitable donations, jobs, and exposure.
Since 1999, the RBC Heritage golf tournament has more than doubled the economic impact it has on the island. Every year, over 1,130 jobs were supported by the economic activity brought to the island by the tournament. Since the tournament started tracking donations in 1987, $44.6 million have been distributed to those in need in South Carolina and Georgia. Around $3.2 million was distributed to charitable organizations in 2019 alone. Those donations go to scholarships, medical institutions, and more.
But despite losses in tourism due to the pandemic, town leaders think this year will bring extra success to the tournament.
“The other important part of the Heritage is the exposure that it brings to our area across the world. That, I think, is going to be magnified because there are so little other sports going on right now that I think people are going to be tuning in just to get a sports fix, even if they are not normally a big golf fan,” said Steve Riley, Hilton Head Island Town Manager.
Town officials say right now, the island is full of tourists. Despite normal large events like conferences being canceled, the island says it has come back in a powerful way since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
