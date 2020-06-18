Santee Cooper fires employee for ‘load them on a boat’ comment during Calhoun protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Santee Cooper say they have fired an employee who tweeted out a comment regarding protesters who were vandalizing the John C. Calhoun statue in downtown Charleston.
The comment was in reply to a tweet by Live 5′s Rob Way post on Wednesday afternoon which described the scene of protesters vandalizing the statue.
Santee Cooper officials said the former employee was identified as Linda Wilcox.
The former employee’s now-deleted tweet stated,”Where are the police? This kind of childishness just shows how immature people are. I wish we could load them on a boat and send it one way back where they came from.”
Officials with Santee Cooper said that as of Thursday the employee was no longer working with their company.
“We apologize for any hurt that has resulted from this,” Santee Cooper officials said.
The vandalism of the Calhoun statue happened hours after Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he would send a resolution to Charleston City Council calling for the John C. Calhoun statue to be removed from the square and relocated to a museum.
Charleston Police closed Marion Square Wednesday after people began spray-painting the monument and posting posters.
The square reopened Thursday morning. Police say they arrested seven adults and two juveniles.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.