SC House Speaker creates Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) has created a committee aimed at addressing ways to improve law enforcement policies in the state.
The South Carolina House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee, according to Rep. Lucas, will represent a bipartisan group of lawmakers who aim to bring reform to law enforcement statewide.
The committee will examine the four following areas:
- Law enforcement officer training, tactics, standards, and accountability
- Civil asset forfeiture reform
- Criminal process and procedure reform
- Sentencing reform
The committee will be co-chaired by Rep. Gary Simrill (R-York) and Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland). In al, there will be 18 members on this committee.
“The South Carolina House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee represents a bipartisan, diverse group of lawmakers, which I hope will bring to the entire House substantial reforms to improve our state’s justice system and law enforcement policies,” Speaker Lucas said in a statement. “I look forward to their solutions for substantive changes for the benefit of all South Carolinians.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.