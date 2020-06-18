S.C. unemployment filings surpass 600K mark as pandemic continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina reported a drop in first claims for unemployment last week compared with the week prior, but the total number of people who’ve filed since the coronavirus pandemic begins surpassed 600,000.
In the week ending Saturday, 19,366 people filed their first unemployment claim. That’s an decrease of 3,368 over the previous week, according to South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce spokesperson Heather Biance.
The total number of people who have filed for initial unemployment since mid-March now stands at 601,631.
The agency has now paid more than $2.2 billion in state and federal benefits.
Here are the five South Carolina counties with the highest number of filings over the past week:
- Greenville: 1,862
- Richland: 1,855
- Charleston: 1,311
- Horry: 1,096
- Spartanburg: 1,071
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.