SCDOT will resume toll collections on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced they will resume toll collections on the Cross Island Parkway (CIP) beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
Tolls were lifted in March in line with decreasing traffic volumes and public health measures that were taken in response to COVID-19.
Vehicle counts have indicated that recent traffic volumes on the CIP have returned to normal and is exceeding the average volumes recorded at the same time in 2019.
SCDOT says they will take precautions to protect the safety of toll collectors and the public when the toll collections resume on the Hilton Head Island facility.
Officials say toll collectors will wear gloves and masks while interacting with the public.
SCDOT is encouraging frequent users of the CIP to apply for a “Palmetto Pass” at www.crossislandparkway.com. They say this method is an easy way to avoid to contact in a toll booth and reduces toll rates for frequent users.
The Cross Island Parkway was opened in 1998 and is one of two toll roads in South Carolina. The toll is $1.25 per vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.