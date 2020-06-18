Summer trend starts to kick in!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out through the night, but the chance will remain rather low. Overnight lows will be warmer and muggy, remaining around 70 degrees. Highs into Friday afternoon will be even warmer, closer to 90 degrees with the chance of afternoon storms and showers. One or two storms could be a bit strong on Friday, but severe threat is rather low. Unsettled, summer-like weather will stick around this weekend with a daily afternoon storm chance, but not all spots will see activity. Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend as well, with each afternoon reaching around 90 degrees.