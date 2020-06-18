Univ. of Georgia system to review names of buildings

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/WTOC) — Georgia’s public university system announced it will review the names of all the buildings and colleges on its campuses weeks after a column in a college newspaper advocated for changing the name of one school.
The announcement on Wednesday says an advisory group will make a report to the University system’s board after the review about any recommended changes.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the announcement comes after a guest column in the University of Georgia’s student newspaper called for the journalism school to change its name. The school is named after Henry Grady, a journalist and editor who campaigned against equality for freed slaves.
Members of the advisory group include:
- President Marion Fedrick, Albany State University; Group Chairwoman
- Michael Patrick, Marketing and Strategic Growth, Chick-fil-A
- The Honorable Herbert Phipps, Retired, Georgia Court of Appeals
- Neal J. Quirk, attorney; Executive Vice-Chairman, University of Georgia Foundation
- Dr. Sally Wallace, Dean, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University
