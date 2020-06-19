Arrest made in fatal Georgetown County hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday hit-and-run in Charleston County.
Earl Walker, 52, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The crash occurred at US-701 at SC-51. According to Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was struck by a utility trailer that became detached from a pickup truck.
Walker is awaiting a bond hearing at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The crash is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
