Arrest made in fatal Georgetown County hit-and-run
Earl Walker (Source: Gerogetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer | June 19, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 8:13 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday hit-and-run in Charleston County.

Earl Walker, 52, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The crash occurred at US-701 at SC-51. According to Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was struck by a utility trailer that became detached from a pickup truck.

Walker is awaiting a bond hearing at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The crash is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

