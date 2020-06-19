Charleston Co. School District fires second employee in same week over ‘offensive’ post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee at a school in downtown Charleston has been fired after making racially insensitive comments on social media, the district confirmed.
Joy Dixon Wilson worked for the school district’s nutritional services for four years, two of which were at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science. Recently, she commented on a news article about a fifth grader raising $1,500 for Black Lives Matter through a lemonade stand, the district said.
“They get enough government help,” Wilson wrote.
Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt said the school district determined these comments were “unacceptable and offensive.”
“We are extremely disappointed with the former employee’s message,” Pruitt said. “We think that the district’s action again conveys a commitment to our stated values and principles.”
Wilson is the second school district employee this week to be fired over social media comments.
A screengrab of her comment read, in part: “Well I personally think if they don’t like it here in America, give them a ticket back to Africa and see how they like living there!!!! I am so sick of all this BLM!!!”
BLM is an apparent reference to the group Black Lives Matter, which has staged numerous protests nationwide since the death last month of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
“Maybe if they were not criminals and breaking the law they wouldn’t have to come in contact with a cop,” the post continued. “If they want peace and equality then they need to learn to live here and live with our history.”
