Child patient’s clever sign reaps reward
The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital helps a patient make a unique request. (Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | June 19, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:50 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A children’s hospital patient used a cute sign and unique strategy to make their dream come true.

On Thursday at 5 p.m. The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital tweeted a photo displaying a sign a young patient had posted in their harbor-view window.

The child, who had apparently spent their afternoons gazing upon a docked super yacht, had made a colorful sign reading, “CAN I COME ON YOUR YACHT?”

Later, MUSC released another twitter post confirming the request had been answered: “Thank you Charleston for your compassion and offers to help a patient’s dream come true. Thanks to you, a crew member reached out last night! We will post updates.”

