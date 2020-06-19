Child patient’s clever sign reaps reward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A children’s hospital patient used a cute sign and unique strategy to make their dream come true.
On Thursday at 5 p.m. The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital tweeted a photo displaying a sign a young patient had posted in their harbor-view window.
The child, who had apparently spent their afternoons gazing upon a docked super yacht, had made a colorful sign reading, “CAN I COME ON YOUR YACHT?”
Later, MUSC released another twitter post confirming the request had been answered: “Thank you Charleston for your compassion and offers to help a patient’s dream come true. Thanks to you, a crew member reached out last night! We will post updates.”
