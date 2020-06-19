Deputies: Man slapped driver in face after following her in traffic

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested an Awendaw man they say followed a driver in traffic and then slapped her in the face after the two exchanged words.
The suspect, Isaiah Ravenel, is charged with third degree assault.
The victim, Arrie Segars, says she had just left a grocery store and was driving down Myers Road in Goose Creek Thursday afternoon when a truck tried to go around her.
“He was trying to go around me and there was traffic in the oncoming lane so I sped up so he could get back behind me before he hurt himself or somebody else,” Segars said.
Segars says the driver, later identified as Ravenel, kept following her.
“When we got to the stop sign when traffic was backed up I looked at my side view mirror. Saw him get out of the truck, he cane to my window and I told him that I have my kid in the car ***hole,” Segars said. “And he asked me what the **** did I say? I had my kid in the car ***hole and he slapped me in the face.”
“I was shocked, absolutely stunned. My 9-year-old daughter had just seen me assaulted for no reason. My daughter started crying, she was scared to death, scared,” Segars said. “She doesn’t even want to ride in that car.”
A sheriff’s deputy pulled up to the scene shortly after the incident.
After speaking with both drivers, Ravenel was arrested.
He’s free on $1,087 bond.
