Deputies arrest man accused of randomly hitting women in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say has been randomly hitting women around Orangeburg.
“This is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These are people’s mothers and sisters, and where I come from you protect women. You don’t hit women.”
Christopher Lucas, 37, has been identified as the assailant in at least three cases, and three warrants have been taken out on the Bowman man for assault and battery.
On June 12, a woman in Orangeburg said she was washing clothes at a Whaley Street laundromat when a man walked up to her and punched her in the face.
Two more women in separate incidents at a gas station on Chestnut Street said this week they had been hit for no reason as well.
Those women gave a similar description of their assailant which led investigators again to Lucas.
If anyone else has been a victim of these random assaults, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office to make a report.
