DHEC announces over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, warns of increased cases in young adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths in South Carolina.
Friday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 22,608, and those who have died to 693, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Friday’s update, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people ages 21 to 30, according to state health officials. This accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, people in their teens account for 7.0% of confirmed cases.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and one death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, June 19 by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Allendale (4), Anderson (22), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (52), Calhoun (9), Charleston (153), Cherokee (3), Chester (4), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (21), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (8), Florence (7), Georgetown (17), Greenville (115), Greenwood (23), Hampton (3), Horry (115), Jasper (2), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (21), Laurens (13), Lee (1), Lexington (79), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), Newberry (2), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (59), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (59), Sumter (46), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (13), Unknown (1)
DHEC officials said they have also begun to report probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19.
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
