LIVE: Final return-to-school report expected Friday from AccelerateED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS/WYFF) - The South Carolina AccelerateED task force meets Friday morning, and new information is expected on how students across the state will return to class this fall.
Members will discuss feedback received from its draft report issued earlier this week and adopt a final report to issue to school districts and the public.
The task force’s extensive draft on reopening schools includes dozens of new safety and cleaning procedures, but one big concern from schools is whether they’ll have enough money to implement all of the recommendations. In fact, the task force acknowledges in its proposal that facility improvements will likely cost more than many districts can afford.
The 202-page draft includes installing HVAC filtering systems and hand sanitizer stations throughout buildings. It also recommends a full disinfecting fog or spraying of classrooms twice a day and wiping down surfaces before class changes.
The agenda of the meeting is as follows:
- Chair’s Remarks – Kathy Coleman
- Superintendent’s Update— State Superintendent Molly Spearman
- Discussion of Guidance and Recommendations for 2020-21 School Year Report
- Feedback
- Next Steps
- Adjournment
AccelerateED is a task force created by Spearman comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system that is charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the summer and fall. AccelerateED is made up of three subcommittees: Building and Student Services, Instruction, and Operations.
