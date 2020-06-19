FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fatal crash shuts down Hwy. 15 North in St. .George

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a major traffic accident on Highway 15 North has shut down the highway.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said the crash is in the area of Duncan Chapel Road and Seven Mile Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern confirmed the crash involved at least one fatality. U.S. 15 between I-26 and U.S. 178 is completely blocked, he said.
Carson said the highway will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
Dorchester County EMS, Dorchester County Fire and Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is also responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.