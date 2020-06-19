Georgetown Police searching for missing cruiser

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is searching for a police cruiser that has been taken from a dealership while being serviced for repairs.
On June 18 at approximately 4 pm, an unidentified person went to the Tideland’s Ford Dealership, located at the 9000 block Ocean Highway on Pawleys Island, and asked to pick up a Georgetown Police Department cruiser, according to a news release.
The vehicle was dropped off on June 15 by City of Georgetown Service Technicians for repairs. This unidentified person got the keys from a Tideland’s Ford employee after signing a work order. The Police Cruiser was released by the dealership to the person, who police say does not work with the Georgetown Police Department, or has any affiliation with the City of Georgetown’s Fleet Services Department.
The vehicle is a white 2013 Ford Taurus, fully marked patrol car with a light bar on top of the vehicle. The number 620 was on the right rear bumper, the tag number was MG-54194 and the vehicle identification number is 1FAHP2M84DG188910.
If anyone has any information about this incident, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911 or Central Dispatch at 843-527-6763.
