Hot and humid start to Summer this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A return to more typical June weather here across the Lowcountry today with warmer temperatures, early sunshine and widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s by lunch time which is when we should start to see a few showers popping up. Those showers will build into thunderstorms as the sea breeze moves inland this afternoon. The highest rain chance will be away from the coastline. Any storms that develop today could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Summer officially begins Saturday at 5:43 pm and it will certainly feel like summer this weekend. Expect hot and humid conditions with scattered showers and storms. It appears there will be a slightly higher rain chance on Saturday compared to Sunday for Father’s Day.