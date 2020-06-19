LIST: Lowcountry businesses announce temporary closures as pademic continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Lowcountry businesses are temporarily closing to make sure their premises are sanitized and their employees are free of the illness.
This is a current list of the businesses that have announced temporary closures.
- O’CHARLEY’S (West Ashley): The O’Charley’s in West Ashley has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the company, while the employee had no outward signs of illness and had not worked in the last five days, officials were able to identify the issue from the interviews they conduct each day before employees begin work. They say anyone who worked with the employee is being tested in an abundance of caution and will be allowed to return to the restaurant until they have either self-quarantined for 14 days and remain symptom free or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.
- PETCO (Mount Pleasant): Officials with Petco say the Mount Pleasant location is closed after a confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in an employee.
- RECOVERY ROOM: The bar announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. “It is our goal to run this bar as safely as we can for our customers and employees, so we will be closed while we have the bar sanitized and we have the entire staff tested,” a social media post states.
- STARS ROOFTOP - Stars Rooftop & Grill Room will be temporarily closed, according to its Facebook page. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the entire restaurant and requiring all staff members to be tested,” the post state. “We will re-open when we are assured it is safe for our staff and guests.”
Check back for updates to this list.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.