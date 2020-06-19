Local officer shares reason for posting emotional video that has gone viral

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy’s break down on video has gone viral.
It started after Deputy Stacy Talbert waited for quite some time for her order at a McDonald's in Richmond Hill. When the worker brought her food to her car, the order was wrong.
Although the employee apologized; offered to personally make the order as well as give her a refund; Talbert said no.
She says she worried the food wasn't safe because she couldn't see them making it.
She went on to say her emotional video was about more than the food, but also about being in law enforcement and constantly dealing with hate and anger.
“I understand where it comes from, but when you’re on the receiving end of it, it is painful especially when you’re on the receiving end and you didn’t do anything to deserve that except wear a uniform,” said Talbert.
Talbert says she just wanted to post the message to her family to let know how she was feeling. She had no idea it would be watched by so many people.
