Man facing multiple charges after chase, crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit on I-26.
Joseph Myers faces two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, failure to stop fo rblue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, obliterated serial number and manufacture or possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, according to jail records.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Wedneday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit and run that had just occurred, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say the suspect vehicle did not stop and the suspect, who they identified as Myers, fled on I-26 and crashed into a tree in the area of I-26 and Highway 78.
Deputies then took Myers into custody.
Antonio says investigators determined that prior to the pursuit, Myers had allegedly pointed a firearm at two people.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found a handgun, 49 pills of alprazolam, approximately 30.9 grams of marijuana, a box of plastic bags, a digital scale and over $1,301 currency, Antonio said.
Myers was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center after a judge set bond at a total of $100,000 for the six charges.
