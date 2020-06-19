Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

June 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:07 AM

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine who was stabbed early Saturday morning at Camp Lejeune has died.

The base says Lance Cpl. William Luce, who was a member of the 2d Marine Division, developed complications and passed away Monday evening at the Naval Medical Center.

The stabbing and shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. Saturday at an on-base residence.

Authorities found one man dead from a gunshot wound and Lance Cpl. Luce with multiple stab wounds.

Luce enlisted in the Marines in October 2015.

Marines say the man shot was a Marine dependent who they have not identified.

NCIS has not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

