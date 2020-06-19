Murrells Inlet Boat Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 37th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said Friday.
“After careful consideration on how large gatherings around the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Belin United Methodist Church, and Morse Park Landing parade viewing areas, as well as private homes, could impact the health and safety of the community, the parade committee has determined this year’s boat parade will not move forward as planned,” a post on the Murrells Inlet Boat Parade Facebook page states.
The Murrells Inlet Boat Parade is a popular Fourth of July event on the Grand Strand.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.