Pedestrian struck, killed in Williamsburg County crash, troopers say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Williamsburg County.
The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Blakely Road in the Salters area, Master Trooper David Jones said.
The driver of a 2014 Buick traveling south struck a pedestrian who troopers say was standing in the roadway wearing dark clothing, Jones said. EMS took the victim to an area hospital where they died a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
